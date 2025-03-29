Balochistan govt determined to curb terrorist activities: ministers

QUETTA: Balochistan ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi along with Shoaib Noshairshwani and spokesperson Shahid Rind on Friday said that Balochistan Government is determined to eliminate terrorism activities from the province for maintaining durable peace in the areas.

They expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Development and Planning Mir Zahoor Buledi along with Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani and Spokesperson Shahid Rind said that innocent passengers were taken hostage in the Jaffar Express attack and they were subjected to cruelty and barbarity.

Strongly condemning the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, they termed terrorism incidents an organized conspiracy of anti-national elements to destabilize peace for halting development processes of Balochistan.

They made it clear in press conference that terrorists would be dealt with an iron hand and all conspiracies against Pakistan would be foiled for interest of durable peace in the province.