Pakistan eyes foreign investment in mining sector at PMIF25

Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz Malik on Friday briefed foreign ambassadors on the upcoming Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) and invited delegates from their respective countries to explore Pakistan’s vast mineral resources and investment opportunities.

Speaking at an event hosted at the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) headquarters, the minister said that the minerals summit will serve as a gateway for international investors to engage with Pakistan’s evolving mining landscape.

He highlighted the country’s significant untapped reserves, including one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits.

The event, which will take place from April 8 to 9 at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, is expected to attract ministers, corporate leaders, investors, and policymakers worldwide.

It will feature panel discussions on responsible mining development, policy reforms, and sustainable energy transitions. Additionally, an exhibition will showcase Pakistan’s mineral resources and technological advancements in the mining sector.

The briefing session was attended by ambassadors and representatives from Saudi Arabia, China, the United States, Canada, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, the Czech Republic, and Indonesia.

PMIF25 will also introduce Pakistan’s National Mineral Harmonization Framework, which aims to strengthen institutional capacity and streamline policies to attract foreign direct investment in large-scale mining projects.

With an abundance of untapped mineral resources and recent regulatory reforms, Pakistan seeks to position itself as a competitive player in the global mining industry, offering lucrative opportunities for international stakeholders.