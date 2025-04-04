Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
OGDCL announces successful revival of production from Chak No 2-2 Well

Press Release Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: OGDCL announced the successful revival of production from Chak # 2-2 Well, a joint venture located in the Sinjhoro Block.

The block comprises Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as the Operator with a 62.5 percent working interest, Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with 22.5 percent, and Orient Petroleum Inc. (OPI) holding 15 percent. The well is situated in District Sanghar, Sindh Province.

Following sidetrack and recompletion in the Basal Sand formation, post-completion testing has yielded encouraging results, with a production rate of 115 barrels of oil per day (BPD) and 7.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas. Additionally, 21 metric tons per day (MTon/D) of LPG is being recovered.

The well has now been successfully integrated into the Sinjhoro Gas Processing Plant, with the processed gas being injected into the SSGCL network.

This achievement reflects OGDCL’s focus on operational efficiency and reserve optimization, reinforcing its position as Pakistan’s leading E&P company committed to sustainable energy and stakeholder value.

