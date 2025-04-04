JI slams Sindh govt, mayor for child’s tragic death

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar has condemned the Sindh government and city mayor following the tragic death of another child due to an open manhole in Moach Goth, Keamari District.

Addressing the media after attending the child’s funeral on Thursday, Monem highlighted that this was the third such incident in the area within three months, adding that 19 children had lost their lives in similar accidents across Karachi last year.

He blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government for its failure to address the issue, accusing it of “corruption and negligence”.

“The PPP government is busy minting money while citizens remain at the mercy of a corrupt bureaucracy and rising crime,” Monem stated. He urged authorities to provide justice to the grieving family.

In a separate incident, a JI delegation, led by leader of the opposition in the City Council, Saifuddin Advocate, attended the funeral of Amir Sultan, who was shot dead in front of his 8-year-old son in Karachi’s Defense Phase 6 while resisting a robbery.

Speaking to the media, Saifuddin criticized the PPP government’s failure to control law and order in the city, vowing that JI would soon launch a full-scale movement for better governance in Karachi.

