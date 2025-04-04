CM praises Nawaz, PM for historic power rate cut

LAHORE: “We welcome this historic decision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while paying rich tribute to President PML-N Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for historic reduction in electricity prices.

The CM said, “History is witness to the fact that whenever Muhammad Nawaz Sharif came to power, he not only brought the country out of crises, but also provided real relief to people.”

She said, “Reduction in electricity rates is a valuable gift to the nation on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Reduction of Rs 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs 7.59 per unit for industries is a great economic facility for the people suffering from inflation.” The CM said, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shown public friendliness and foresight by significantly reducing electricity prices. Reduction in electricity rates will also prove to be a milestone for the development of country’s economy and industries.”

The chief minister said, “Decision to reduce electricity rates is an expression of Nawaz Sharif’s commitment to the people. The PML-N is actively working to provide relief to people and to put Pakistan on the path of development.”

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is carrying forward the vision of President PML-N Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

