Opinion Print 2025-04-04

An APC on roadtraffic accidents

Published 04 Apr, 2025 05:22am

According to media reports, Sindh governor Kamran Tessori has called an all-party conference (APC) on road traffic accidents in Karachi. While it is quite clear that the decision taken by the governor, which is a ceremonial post in the overall scheme of governance in a province, is an attempt aimed at encroaching on the powers of the executive or the Pakistan People’s Party government in Sindh, the growing challenge of road traffic accidents and the need for remedial steps cannot be over-emphasized.

In the country, traffic collisions are a major source of deaths, injuries and damage to properties. In my opinion, the major cause of accidents is the lack of observance of traffic rules in Karachi, the country’s largest city where road traffic accidents seem to constitute an emerging epidemic; it is one of the leading causes of death among people and most important cause of death among young people. Hence the need for taking all the required steps, including holding APCs, seminars and debates, to deal with the growing challenge of road traffic accidents.

Shahid Hamid,

Karachi

