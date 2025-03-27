AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-27

WWF raises its concerns over proposed Cholistan canal project

Recorder Report Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

KARACHI: WWF-Pakistan on Wednesday voiced serious concerns over the Cholistan Canals project, emphasising the need for comprehensive socio-environmental impact assessments before undertaking large-scale irrigation initiatives.

The organisation warns that upstream water diversions could accelerate saltwater intrusion in the Indus Delta, increase soil salinity, render fertile land barren, and displace small-scale farmers and fishing communities.

The Cholistan Canals project, part of the Green Pakistan Initiative, aims to irrigate 4.8 million acres (1.9 million hectares) of barren land by constructing six canals— two each in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab. Five of these canals will draw water from the Indus River, while the sixth will be built along the Sutlej River to provide 4,120 cusecs of water to the Cholistan Desert.

WWF-Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan stressed the importance of improving water governance and agricultural efficiency rather than pursuing expensive infrastructure projects. “Pakistan must adopt a strategic, science-based approach to water and land management,” he stated. He called for a shift from traditional irrigation systems to nature-based solutions, climate-resilient practices, and innovative water management techniques. The organization also urged a feasibility study to explore climate-smart, water-efficient alternatives.

While the project seeks to promote corporate farming in desert regions, WWF-Pakistan highlighted its potential risks, including the depletion of water resources in already fertile areas. It warned that increased upstream diversions would harm the Indus Delta, leading to seawater intrusion, ecosystem degradation, and loss of mangrove forests, which serve as natural coastal defences and breeding grounds for marine life. The resulting environmental changes could accelerate coastal erosion and increase communities’ vulnerability to storms and natural disasters.

Climate change further complicates the project’s viability, as glacial melt and monsoons— critical sources of Indus River water—are becoming increasingly erratic. WWF-Pakistan emphasized the need for a sustainability reassessment of the project, particularly given its dependence on unpredictable flood flows.

The organisation called for detailed studies involving experts in agronomy, hydrology, environmental science, and economics to assess soil suitability, groundwater impact, ecosystem effects, and the feasibility of alternative solutions. Given the inter-provincial nature of water distribution and the project’s legal, technical, and socioeconomic complexities, WWF-Pakistan stressed the importance of national consensus. It criticized the exclusion of the Pakistan Climate Change Council and Punjab Water Commission from discussions on the project.

WWF-Pakistan recommended strengthening regulatory and policy oversight, asserting that large-scale projects like the Cholistan Canals should be reviewed and approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The organization reiterated that prioritizing conservation, efficiency, and climate resilience is essential to ensuring Pakistan’s long-term water security and agricultural sustainability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WWF Cholistan canal project

Comments

200 characters

WWF raises its concerns over proposed Cholistan canal project

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories