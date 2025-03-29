Cholistan Canal project opposed: Murad demands PM call CCI meeting to resolve thorny issues

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly opposed the proposed Cholistan Canal project, deeming it unconstitutional and a violation of Sindh’s water rights.

He emphasised that such a project cannot proceed without the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and a consensus among the provinces. He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately convene a CCI meeting to address the issue.

Giving historical context and opposition to the Project, Murad Shah clarified that the idea of developing Cholistan through irrigation canals is not new. It was first proposed over a century ago during British rule in 1919, but the British government rejected Punjab’s proposal, stating that the region was not suitable for settlement.

Mr Shah revealed that during the tenure of the caretaker government, the Punjab government revived the scheme and sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for water allocation from IRSA. Punjab’s justification was that 27 million acre-feet (MAF) of water flows downstream to Kotri annually, implying that enough water was available. However, Murad Ali Shah disputed these figures, arguing that the actual flow has significantly decreased over time.

Disputed water availability: The Sindh CM cited historical data, stating that from 1976 to 1999, the average downstream flow at Kotri was 35 MAF. By 2023, the average had declined to 27 MAF. Over the past 25 years, it has dropped further to just 17 MAF. “We demand a minimum of 10 MAF, yet currently, only 8.5 MAF reaches downstream at Kotri,” he said.

Given these figures, Mr Shah questioned the justification for allocating additional water to Punjab, arguing that Sindh’s water resources are already under strain.

To a question, Murad Ali Shah dismissed claims that President Asif Ali Zardari had approved the project. “No project is approved by the President,” he asserted, explaining that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of relevant government bodies and require provincial consensus.

Shah cited several examples, stating that the Shahrah-e-Bhutto project in Sindh was not approved by President Zardari. Major Thar development projects were also undertaken without any presidential approval.

The chief minister clarified that while the President may support projects, actual decision-making lies with provincial and federal bodies such as the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), and the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Controversy over six canals: Murad Shah elaborated on the six canals being discussed under this project, saying that two canals already exist and are part of old irrigation systems. “Two proposed canals in Sindh (Thar and Reni Canals) were discussed but never formally initiated,” he said and added that two proposed canals in Punjab, the Cholistan Canal and the Chobara Canal (part of the Greater Thal Canal expansion), are the primary concerns. “No new canals can be constructed without approval from the CCI, which has not yet convened a meeting on this issue,” he maintained.

Demand for a CCI meeting: The CM said that his government has formally challenged the project in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and raised objections regarding IRSA’s approval of water allocation. He insisted that the project could not proceed until the CCI issued a ruling.

Shah also revealed that in Cholistan, the Punjab government has already allocated land for the Green Pakistan Initiative, where tube wells and subsoil water are being used for irrigation. He insisted that building a canal across 300 kilometers in this region is unacceptable.

Assembly’s unanimous opposition: Murad Shah said that the Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution against the Cholistan Canal project, and both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and opposition parties in Sindh are united in their protest.

Murad Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take a clear stance and reject the project unless a proper consultation process is followed.

The Sindh government remains firm in its opposition to the Cholistan Canal project, citing concerns over water scarcity, legal violations, and lack of provincial consensus. The final decision now rests with the federal government and the Council of Common Interests (CCI), which has yet to hold a meeting on the matter, the CM concluded.

