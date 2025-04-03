Apr 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch released

NNI Published 03 Apr, 2025 05:18am

KARACHI: Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Sammi Deen Baloch has been released after the Sindh government withdrew her name from the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

Sammi Deen Baloch, along with others, was detained under the MPO for 30 days on March 24 for violating Section 144 during a protest.

Confirming Sammi Deen Baloch’s release, her lawyer Jibran Nasir stated that she has been released and is now with her family. He added that Sammi’s release marks a positive step in the right direction by the state.

Earlier, the Police registered an FIR against leaders of the BYC, and their armed workers for inciting violence, attacking hospitals and officials and holding violent protests.

According to the Quetta commissioner’s office, the BYC organized a protest on March 21, demanding the return of the bodies of terrorists killed during the Jaffar Express operation.

However, the protest turned violent, with protesters and their armed accomplices opening fire and pelting stones at police, resulting in the deaths of three people, including an Afghan citizen.

