Dubai set to launch self-driving taxis by 2026

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the launch of autonomous taxis in the Emirate of Dubai, slated for 2026, according to a press release issued by the RTA on Wednesday.

The RTA announced the expansion of its partnership and cooperation with “leading global companies in the field of autonomous technology to operate autonomous taxis in the Emirate of Dubai”, according to the press statement.

This partnership includes a strategic cooperation with Uber Technologies, Inc. and WeRide, which will launch autonomous vehicles in Dubai via the Uber platform.

The partnership also includes the Chinese company Baidu through its autonomous transportation arm, Apollo Go, which is considered one of the world’s leading providers of autonomous driving solutions.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, “Uber, through WeRide and Baidu, will begin commercial pilot operations of autonomous taxis in Dubai this year, with a safety driver behind the wheel, in preparation for a commercial launch in 2026,” according to the press statement.

“The expansion of autonomous vehicles will represent a qualitative shift in the transportation landscape in Dubai, while simultaneously strengthening the Roads and Transport Authority’s efforts to enhance network integration by facilitating the movement of public transport users.”

Flying and self-driving taxis: Dubai embraces the future of transport

Safety and convenience

This initiative also aims to bring convenience and safety to the residents of Dubai.

It is in line with the specialized strategy for the first and last mile, adopted by the RTA last year, which covers the first or last part of the journey leading to or from the nearest public transport means.

Autonomous vehicles also contribute to raising the level of traffic safety on roads, as human error is the main cause of more than 90% of accidents.

Autonomous vehicles also serve a large segment of customers, particularly senior citizens, residents, and people of determination, added the press statement.

“We are proud to partner with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to bring autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform, starting with our technology partner, WeRide,” Noah Zeikhe, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber, added in the press statement.