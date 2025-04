KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday as trading resumed after a two-day public holiday, supported by stronger rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 92 ringgit, or 2.08%, to 4,511 ringgit ($1,014.62) a metric ton in early trade.

Malaysian palm oil gains on strong physical demand

The contract has risen for three consecutive sessions.