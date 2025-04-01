AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
18 dead in India firework factory blast: officials

AFP Published 01 Apr, 2025 05:31pm
Photo courtesy: X
Photo courtesy: X

AHMEDABAD: Eighteen people were killed and five others injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in western India on Tuesday, officials said.

The fiery blast sent chunks of rock and metal flying far from the factory complex in the town of Deesa in Gujarat state.

“There was a huge blast in the factory causing the concrete roof to collapse, killing 18 people and injuring five others,” government spokesman Rishikesh Patel told reporters.

The factory was operating without a licence, he added.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident.

Eight dead, 80 injured in India firework factory explosion

Fireworks are hugely popular in India, particularly during the Hindu festival of Diwali, as well as for use during wedding celebrations.

Explosions are common in firecracker workshops, with owners often disregarding basic safety requirements.

Last year, 11 people died in a firework factory explosion in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

In 2019, at least 18 people were killed in a similar explosion in Punjab state, and another 10 were killed the same year in Uttar Pradesh.

