Pakistan

Mysterious fire still burning in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing

BR Web Desk Published March 31, 2025 Updated March 31, 2025 03:29pm
Massive fire near an oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi area

A mysterious fire that broke out in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area two days ago was still burning on Monday.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained and experts warned against attempts to extingish it completely until the unknown underground gas leakage was contained, according to Rescue 1122.

The fire erupted in the wee hours of Saturday near an oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi area when a local company drilled for a tube well.

No casualties was reported while workers and others near the excavation site moved to safety.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori contacted Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi to express concern over the fire.

He also emphasised the need for immediate measures to control the fire and facilitate the prompt provision of helicopters as necessary.

Authorities were monitoring the situation, with experts collecting water and gas samples to determine the scale of the underground gas deposits, according to rescue officials.

