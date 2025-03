Russia’s air defence units intercepted and destroyed 66 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday.

Forty-one of the drones were destroyed over the border Bryansk region, 24 over the territory of the Kaluga region and one over the territory of the Kursk region.

Russian drone attack kills four, wounds 21 in Ukraine

The regional governors of Bryansk and Kaluga said on social media that there was no damage as a result of the attacks.