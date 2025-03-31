AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Anti-terror operation: KP CM condemns civilian casualties

Recorder Report Published 31 Mar, 2025 04:08am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has issued a statement regarding the tragic incident that occurred in the Katlang area of Mardan the other day.

He condemned the loss of civilian lives during an anti-terror operation, calling the incident both regrettable and deeply saddening.

The Chief Minister highlighted that similar operations in the past had successfully eliminated high-profile terrorists such as Mohsin Baqir and Abbas in the same region.

11 killed in drone strikes against TTP

He informed that according to official reports, 12 terrorists were neutralized during Saturday morning’s operation in the area.

Ali Amin Gandapur assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the circumstances leading to civilian casualties.

He emphasized that all aspects of the incident would be examined to uncover the facts, and the provincial government would present a clear stance once the inquiry report is finalized.

Expressing heartfelt condolence and sympathies with the bereaved families, the Chief Minister assured them that the provincial government would not leave them alone in their time of grief, adding that the government would ensure providing all possible support to the affected families.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed that both the provincial government and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain resolute in their determination to eliminate terrorism from the region.

