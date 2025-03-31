Rescuers say recovered 14 bodies after Israel fire on ambulances

GAZA CITY, (Palestinian Territories): The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday that it had recovered the bodies of 14 rescuers killed in Israeli military fire on ambulances in the Gaza Strip one week ago.

“The number of recovered bodies has risen to 14 so far, including eight EMTs (emergency medical technicians) from the Palestine Red Crescent teams, five civil defence personnel and an employee from the United Nations agency,” the group said in a statement, referring to those killed when Israeli forces had fired at ambulances on March 23.