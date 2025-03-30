Ramadan 2025 stands as second-best for PSX returns since 2015, says brokerage house

The month of Ramadan this year stood as the second-best for the returns at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) since 2015, brokerage house Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said in a note.

In 2025, the KSE-100 Index recorded a 5.2% return during the month of Ramadan, it added.

“Since 2015, the average return during this month has been 1.3%. 2024, saw the strongest performance, with the KSE-100 delivering an impressive 6.9% return.”

During March 2025, the KSE-100 remained upbeat, hitting an all-time intra-day high of 119k points, fuelled by optimism regarding talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KSE-100 closed the at 117,806.74 on the last trading session of the month, a gain of over 4,500 points against 113,251.67 it had closed at on February 28, 2025.