‘Special’ to equal Ronaldo’s Real Madrid goal record, says Mbappe

MADRID: Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said it was special to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season tally of 33 goals for Los Blancos after netting a brace on Saturday against Leganes in La Liga.

Mbappe’s double took him to 33 strikes in 44 appearances across all competitions, the same number of goals as his idol managed in the 2009-10 campaign.

Ronaldo, who joined from Manchester United, went on to become Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals.

“It’s very special… to have the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

“We know what he means for Real Madrid and me, we speak, he gives me a lot of advice, he scored many goals – but we have to win trophies here.”

Mbappe dinked a perfect Panenka penalty down the middle to open the scoring and then after Madrid fell behind, completed their comeback with a free-kick in the 3-2 triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The win took Madrid level with leaders Barcelona at the top of the table before the Catalans face Girona on Sunday.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Mbappe’s display, with the forward in sparkling form after an inconsistent start to life at Madrid following his move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

“He’s doing very well, he’s a lot more active and present in (the team’s) play,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“He’s making the difference and that’s what we want from him.”

Previously Ancelotti suggested Mbappe could live up to Ronaldo’s legacy at Madrid, but only with a lot of hard work.

“He has the quality to reach his numbers, but he has to work, because Cristiano set the bar very high, but he is so excited to play here, he can reach Cristiano’s level,” said Ancelotti in February, after Mbappe netted a hat-trick against Manchester City.