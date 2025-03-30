AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

Punjab govt announces formation of MACP

Safdar Rasheed Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 07:55am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced the formation of a 38-member Minority Advisory Council Punjab (MACP) to address the concerns of minority communities and promote interfaith harmony in the Punjab.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has been appointed as the Chairman of MACP, with senior league leader Kamran Bhatti as Vice Chairman and Aqib Alam as Convener. The council’s tenure will last three years, though the government holds the authority to dissolve it prematurely.

The Punjab chief minister retains the power to suspend or remove any council member, including the chairman, vice chairman, or convener.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the council will serve as a consultative body to advise the government on resolving minority issues and safeguarding their rights. The council will also propose development projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for minority communities.

Notably, MACP members, including the chairman, vice chairman, and convener, will not receive any financial compensation.

Ramesh Singh Arora assured that the Punjab government is committed to supporting minority communities, and MACP will play a pivotal role in ensuring their rights and addressing their grievances.

