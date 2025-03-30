AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-30

Bilawal reviews uplift projects of Larkana District

APP Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 08:11am

LARKANA: A meeting was held in Larkana chaired by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to reviewed development projects in the district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Sherjeel Noor Channa, briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the progress of development works in the district.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Tahir Sangi, Mayor Anwar Luhur, as well as Nisar Khuhro, Jameel Soomro, Sohail Sial, Nazeer Baghio, Adil Anar, Khursheed Junejo, Ijaz Laghari, and Khair Mohammad Sheikh.

DC Larkana informed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that 32 kilometers of roads connecting villages to Larkana city have been constructed.

The DC Larkana briefed him that 17 small bridges have been built over various canals, and 20 schools in NA-194 have been solarized.

The DC Larkana reported that 12 health centers destroyed by floods have been fully reconstructed, as shared during the briefing to him.

The DC informed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the Wagan Road leading to the Indus Highway has been converted into a two-way road.

The construction of the city’s main highway, Hyat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Road, from SSP Chowk to Chandka Bridge, has been completed, as briefed to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Road construction and repair work is underway at 27 locations across the city, according to the briefing given to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by the DC Larkana.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed authorities to further accelerate the pace of development works in his constituency, NA-194.

