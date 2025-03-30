AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-30

PAA approves construction of its HQ in Blue Area

Nuzhat Nazar Published 30 Mar, 2025 05:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has approved the construction of its 25-storey, energy-efficient headquarters in Islamabad’s Blue Area.

During a meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Design Vetting Committee (DVC), the architectural design submitted by M/s NESPAK was approved.

The session was chaired by CDA Member Planning and Design, Dr Muhammad Khalid Hafeez, and attended by key officials from PAA, including the Director of Planning and Development, Additional Director (ADP M&E), and Deputy Director of Architecture.

The 1.24 million square feet high-rise will feature six basement parking levels, a sky-high central atrium, a curved design, double-glazed curtain walls, and multiple green courtyards.

The building’s modern and sustainable design aims to enhance energy efficiency while adding a landmark structure to the capital city.

Additionally, the headquarters will include state-of-the-art office spaces, conference halls, and modern facilities to support the PAA’s operations and workforce.

The strategic location in Islamabad’s commercial hub ensures easy accessibility and connectivity.

This project marks a significant step in modernising Pakistan’s aviation sector by providing a technologically advanced and eco-friendly workspace for the country’s airport management authority.

