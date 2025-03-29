Six militants killed in intelligence-based operation in Kalat: ISPR

Security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kalat District of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralized,” according to the ISPR statement.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in recent terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians, the statement read.

A sanitisation operation is currently underway to ensure the area is cleared of any remaining militants.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement added.

The latest operation comes amid a surge in militant activities in Pakistan, particularly in the northwestern regions bordering Afghanistan.

There has been a significant uptick in terrorist incidents since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, with militant groups finding sanctuaries across the border.