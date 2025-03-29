AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Pakistan

No anti-terror decisions without provincial consultation: Naqvi

  • Interior Minister stresses consensus-based counter-terror strategy
BR Web Desk Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 05:07pm

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi affirmed on Saturday that all stakeholders – including the Prime Minister and Army Chief – remain united in combating terrorism. Chairing the second meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, he emphasized that no decision will be implemented without consulting provinces, according to Radio Pakistan.

The meeting reviewed the progress on enhancing the capacity of Counter-Terrorism Departments in provinces.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that it is essential to fully activate the Counter-Terrorism Departments at the provincial level for an effective counter-terrorism response, and in this regard, all possible assistance will be provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in view of their challenges.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the Counter-Terrorism Wing of the FIA will be fully activated at the federal level.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the establishment of National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centers.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that after the reorganization of the Frontier Constabulary, it is being converted into the National Reserve Police.

The meeting also agreed to make explosive materials a federal subject to ensure effective monitoring.

Furthermore, it was decided to effectively raise the issue of terrorism with the Afghan government through the Foreign Ministry.

On the occasion, the Interior Minister stressed that all institutions must strictly implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for foolproof security of foreign nationals.

