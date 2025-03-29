AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Opinion Print 2025-03-29

Articulating an aggressive response to anti-national narratives

Published 29 Mar, 2025 02:58am

Social media is one of the major threats to democracy in Pakistan in particular because it allows everyone, including those spreading fake news or disinformation, to express their opinions. That fake news or analyses in relation to Pakistan on social media have caused a great deal of anxiety and despondency among the rulers and the ruled alike is a grim reality.

The forces that are inimical to the existence of Pakistan have been trying day in and day out to deepen political instability in the country through a very well articulated anti-national narratives that are clearly aimed at causing disaffection among the masses regardless of the fact that these are largely characterized by falsification of records or history, canard and deceit. For all the right or wrong reasons, the government, it seems, has become increasingly concerned at proliferation of false reports or pieces of information on social media that are clearly intended to deceive the masses.

It is therefore heartening to note that the country’s civilian and military leadership have finally decided to launch an aggressive response to anti-national narratives. In this regard, the government will be focusing on both traditional and digital media to send its message across. But the government must not ignore the fact that it has itself created a lot of impediments to the development and promotion of free and responsible journalism in the country through a slew of highly controversial media-related laws that somehow militate against the letter and spirit of Article 19 of Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression, including freedom of press. In my view, therefore, the government must reach out to all the lawful and law-abiding media practitioners with a view to formulating a potent strategy to deal with the challenge of anti-national narratives in an effective and meaningful manner.

Sajid Zameer,

Karachi

