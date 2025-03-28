AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Markets

Ex-dividend stocks weigh on UAE markets

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 07:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi retreated on Friday, primarily weighed down by firms trading ex-dividend.

Oil and the dollar were also struggling, as Trump’s 25% tariffs on auto imports due to kick in next week alongside plans for much broader global levies continued to draw fierce criticism from countries and companies.

In Dubai, the main share index slipped 0.5%, led by a 2.4% drop in Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp and a 1.6% decline in government-owned utility firm Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, both of which traded ex-dividend.

Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD Bank fell 0.5%, while Emaar Properties edged down 1.5%.

Abu Dhabi’s General Index dipped 0.2%, weighed down by a 0.3% decline in the country’s largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Most Gulf markets rebound amid US tariff news

Aldar Properties and ADNOC Gas fell 2.9% and 2.1% respectively, as both the stock traded ex-dividend.

Separately, Abu Dhabi’s GDP grew 3.8% in 2024 to AED 1.2 trillion ($326.73 billion), the Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre reported.

Most Gulf markets will remain closed from Sunday through Tuesday for the Eid holiday.

-----------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI     fell 0.2% to 9,369 points
 DUBAI         down 0.5% to 5,096 points
-----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

