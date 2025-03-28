AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Record run continues, gold price per tola gains Rs2,380 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 04:42pm

Gold continued its record run in both the local and international markets on Friday. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached at Rs323,380 after a single-day gain of Rs2,380.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs277,246 after it registered an increase of Rs2,041, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,074 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $22 during the day.

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs3,200 to settle at Rs321,000.

Meanwhile, silver price rose by Rs30 to settle at Rs3,610 per tola in Pakistan.

