Record run continues, gold price per tola gains Rs2,380 in Pakistan

Gold continued its record run in both the local and international markets on Friday. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached at Rs323,380 after a single-day gain of Rs2,380.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs277,246 after it registered an increase of Rs2,041, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,074 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $22 during the day.

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs3,200 to settle at Rs321,000.

Meanwhile, silver price rose by Rs30 to settle at Rs3,610 per tola in Pakistan.