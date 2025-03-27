Gold hits record high in Pakistan, reaches Rs321,000 per tola

Gold prices in Pakistan registered a massive increase on Thursday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price per tola gained Rs3,200 to reach a new all-time high of Rs321,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs275,205 after an increase of Rs2,7423, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, the price remained unchanged at Rs317,800 per tola.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,052 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $31 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs90 to settle at Rs3,069 per tola on Thursday.

In the international market, silver was sold at $34.10, with an increase of $1 during the day.