European shares fall at the end of week, dominated by tariff woes

European shares dropped on Friday, at the end of a week marred by concerns over the global economic fallout of an intensifying trade war waged by US President Donald Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0811 GMT, after two straight days of declines and on track to shed 0.8% so far this week.

Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX index dropped 0.6%. Ubisoft jumped 7.2% as the French video game maker said it had set up a subsidiary in which China’s Tencent will invest 1.16 billion euros ($1.25 billion).

Europe’s benchmark index retreated to two-week lows on Thursday after Trump’s sweeping 25% import tariffs on the car industry raised jitters ahead of an April 2 deadline on reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners.

European shares end lower as Trump’s auto tariff dents sentiment

Meanwhile, a survey showed German consumer sentiment is broadly unchanged heading into April, with a focus on saving, highlighting uncertainty among households.

In other company news, Deutsche Bank fell 2.7% as the bank extended CEO Christian Sewing’s contract, while its deputy and another top executive will depart as part of a management revamp, cementing the leadership team of Germany’s largest lender for the next phase of its turnaround.