AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall at the end of week, dominated by tariff woes

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 01:31pm

European shares dropped on Friday, at the end of a week marred by concerns over the global economic fallout of an intensifying trade war waged by US President Donald Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0811 GMT, after two straight days of declines and on track to shed 0.8% so far this week.

Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX index dropped 0.6%. Ubisoft jumped 7.2% as the French video game maker said it had set up a subsidiary in which China’s Tencent will invest 1.16 billion euros ($1.25 billion).

Europe’s benchmark index retreated to two-week lows on Thursday after Trump’s sweeping 25% import tariffs on the car industry raised jitters ahead of an April 2 deadline on reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners.

European shares end lower as Trump’s auto tariff dents sentiment

Meanwhile, a survey showed German consumer sentiment is broadly unchanged heading into April, with a focus on saving, highlighting uncertainty among households.

In other company news, Deutsche Bank fell 2.7% as the bank extended CEO Christian Sewing’s contract, while its deputy and another top executive will depart as part of a management revamp, cementing the leadership team of Germany’s largest lender for the next phase of its turnaround.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares fall at the end of week, dominated by tariff woes

Govt requests Nepra to reduce power tariffs by Rs1.71/unit

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Strong earthquake strikes Myanmar, buildings collapse in Mandalay, witnesses say

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Oil retreats amid tariff worries, set for third week of gains on supply woes

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Read more stories