Thailand’s stock exchange suspends trading after Myanmar earthquake

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 01:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Stock Exchange of Thailand suspended all trading activities for the afternoon session on Friday after a strong earthquake struck neighbouring Myanmar, the tremors of which were felt in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok.

“Following the earthquake incident, the Stock Exchange of Thailand hereby announces the immediate suspension of all trading activities,” the bourse operator said on its website.

“The closure affects all markets, including SET, the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI), and the Thailand Futures Exchange, for today’s afternoon session.”

Strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits central Myanmar: USGS

The benchmark SET index was last trading 1.05% lower at an over one-week low of 1,175.45 points.

It traded around that level most of the session as stocks remained pressured by new U.S. auto tariffs.

Thailand's stock exchange suspends trading after Myanmar earthquake

