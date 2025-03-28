AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper hits nearly two-week low as US tariff unease weighs

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 09:47am

NEW DELHI: Copper prices in London hit a nearly two-week low on Friday, as unease over looming US tariffs weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metals Exchange (LME) eased 0.4% to $9,804 per metric ton, as of 0345 GMT.

It had briefly fallen to $9,800, its lowest since March 17.

For the week, prices were down 0.5%. Last month, US President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential tariffs on copper imports to rebuild US production of the metal.

Markets are on edge about Trump’s pledge to announce sweeping new tariffs next week. He already said 25% levies on imported cars would take effect on April 3.

“We also believe that higher US tariffs and a more general move away from global trade will damage world economic prospects, helping to undermine base metals demand in the year ahead,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Copper rallies to one-month peak on signs of improving demand

Among other metals, LME aluminium was down 0.5% to $2,550 a ton, lead eased 0.2% to $2,037.5, zinc inched 0.4% lower to $2,887.5, tin declined 0.6% to $35,050, while nickel gained 0.1% to $16,265 a ton.

SHFE copper slid 1.4% to 80,430 yuan ($11,071.34) a ton, SHFE aluminium fell 0.96% to 20,580 yuan a ton, zinc dropped 1.58% to 23,735 yuan, lead eased 0.96% to 17,450 yuan, nickel gained 0.2% to 130,480 yuan and tin was down 0.2% to 279,410 yuan.

Copper LME copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper hits nearly two-week low as US tariff unease weighs

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Oil holds near one-month high, set for third week of gains amid supply woes

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

Read more stories