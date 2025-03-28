AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares likely to open higher, US tariff threat may cap gains

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 09:34am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s Nifty 50 may open higher on Friday and likely snap its historic five-month losing streak as foreign buying and optimism over a rebound in domestic growth boost sentiment.

However, the threat of reciprocal US tariffs, due to take effect on April 2, will likely keep the lid on gains.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,753 as of 7:56 a.m. IST, indicating the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open above Thursday’s close of 23,591.95.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth 111.11 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) on Thursday, the highest for a day in six months, provisional data showed.

FPIs have been buying in India for six straight sessions after an intense sell-off from late September 2024 when benchmark indexes hit lifetime highs. The benchmarks are still down about 10% from their peak.

Still, market participants believe the worst is over for Indian markets.

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks in Japan and South Korea led the losses as US President Donald Trump’s 25% automobile tariffs weighed.

Indian shares rise as financials gain; US tariff threat drags auto, pharma stocks

The focus will be on global trade as Trump is expected to announce reciprocal tariffs on several trading partners, including India, from April 2.

The reciprocal tariffs will be “very lenient” and “in many cases, less than the tariff they’ve been charging (the US) for decades”, Trump said.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares likely to open higher, US tariff threat may cap gains

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Oil holds near one-month high, set for third week of gains amid supply woes

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

Read more stories