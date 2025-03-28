AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold climbs record high as Trump’s tariff plans spark safe-haven demand

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2025 09:30am

Gold prices scaled a record peak on Friday as concerns over US President Donald Trump’s fresh tariff plans ignited fears of a global trade war, driving a rush towards the safe-haven allure of the precious metal.

Spot gold climbed 0.6% to $3,073.79 an ounce, as of 0230 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,077.44 earlier in the session.

Bullion is up 1.7% so far this week. US gold futures gained 0.8% to $3,083.60.

“Gold has the wind at its back at the moment. US trade policy, US fiscal policy, geopolitics, and a growth slowdown - everything is blowing in gold’s direction,” Capital.com’s financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said, adding that $3,100/oz is the next big milestone for prices.

Uncertainty surrounding tariffs, potential for interest rate cuts, geopolitical conflicts and central bank buying have all played a role in fueling gold’s surge in 2025.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday he would respond with unspecified trade actions if Trump imposes new auto tariffs that have expanded a global trade war and hammered stocks.

All eyes are also on the reciprocal tariffs that Trump is set to implement on April 2, which could stoke inflation, dampen economic growth, and escalate trade disputes.

“We continue to hold a bullish outlook towards gold prices, with gold continuing to benefit from US policy uncertainty, trade tensions, military conflicts around the world, inflation worries and macro uncertainty,” BMI analysts said in a note.

Gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against economic and political uncertainty and often thrives in a low-interest rate environment.

Gold price per tola remains unchanged at Rs317,800 in Pakistan

Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin asserted that the Fed’s current “moderately restrictive” monetary policy is appropriate, given high levels of uncertainty and rapid policy changes in the US government.

The market awaits the US Personal Consumption Expenditures data due later in the day, which could influence expectations for rate cuts this year, following the Fed’s recent decision to hold its benchmark rate steady.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $34.31 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $988.45, and palladium firmed 0.1% to $976.5.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold climbs record high as Trump’s tariff plans spark safe-haven demand

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

Six Russians dead, 39 tourists rescued after submarine sinks in Red Sea off Egypt

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Oil holds near one-month high, set for third week of gains amid supply woes

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

Read more stories