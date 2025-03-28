FO rebukes US Congress bill

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has dismissed a bill introduced in the United States Congress targeting Pakistan, terming it an individual act that does not represent the overall state of bilateral relations.

“We are aware of the bill being introduced in the House of Representatives. This is an initiative of a single individual legislator. We believe that the timing and context of the bill does not align well with the current positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations based on mutual respect, understanding and non-interference in each other’s affairs”. FO Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan stated this during a weekly media briefing on Thursday.

He said that, “We hope that the US Congress will continue its supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries”. He added that Pakistan remains committed to constitutionalism, rule of law, protection of human rights and freedom of expression, because it considers democracy as a vehicle for prosperity and progress as a nation.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has taken strong notice to a recent statement by certain UN human rights experts, expressing concerns over its reliance on selective and unverified media reports. Emphasising the need for objectivity and factual accuracy, the spokesperson urged for a balanced perspective that considers the full context of the situation.

Such interventions not only undermine the rule of law but also set a troubling precedent of disregarding sovereign legal processes. We have taken note of the press release issued by certain UN experts, which appears to be based on selective and unverified media reports. It is imperative that public statements of this nature adhere to principles of objectivity, avoid selective criticism, reflect factual accuracy, and acknowledge the full context of the situation.

It is both perplexing and deeply ironic that the statement issued by the UN Special Procedures Mandate Holders stands in stark contradiction to the very essence and spirit of the UN’s own Resolution 2354. Rather than supporting a sovereign State in its determined and resolute efforts to combat terrorism, such statements risk legitimizing extremist narratives—an outcome that is not only counterproductive but also fundamentally at odds with the principles the UN purports to uphold.

To a query, FO spokesperson said that Pakistan has been repeatedly emphasising and highlighting the Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, and we have shared dossiers with the United Nations. In last one year, India has been involved in orchestrating a global assassination campaign all over the world. On the Special Representative Sadiq Khan visit to Afghanistan, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement and mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan, and underscored the importance of addressing all issues of concern, particularly security, to further consolidate bilateral ties. Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagement and dialogue to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan will continue to highlight, and the international community knows about it. The reign of terror unleashed by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir with complete impunity, and the degree of human rights violations, inside Indian illegal occupied Jammu and Kashmir are well-known.

