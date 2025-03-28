Illegal wildlife trade: Punjab govt intensifies crackdown

LAHORE: The Wildlife Department Punjab has intensified efforts to curb the illegal transportation and sale of wildlife on the directions of chief minister Punjab.

Late at night, public transport vehicles at various bus terminals across the province were thoroughly checked. During an operation, a wildlife team in Taunsa intercepted the illegal transportation of 180 quails.

The birds were being transported in 12 wooden boxes. Authorities confiscated all the quails and initiated legal proceedings. Officials stated that monitoring and checking at all bus terminals have been further tightened to eradicate the illegal wildlife trade.

For the first time in Punjab’s history, practical steps are being taken to protect wildlife, with all possible measures being implemented in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025