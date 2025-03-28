AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-03-28

Illegal wildlife trade: Punjab govt intensifies crackdown

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

LAHORE: The Wildlife Department Punjab has intensified efforts to curb the illegal transportation and sale of wildlife on the directions of chief minister Punjab.

Late at night, public transport vehicles at various bus terminals across the province were thoroughly checked. During an operation, a wildlife team in Taunsa intercepted the illegal transportation of 180 quails.

The birds were being transported in 12 wooden boxes. Authorities confiscated all the quails and initiated legal proceedings. Officials stated that monitoring and checking at all bus terminals have been further tightened to eradicate the illegal wildlife trade.

For the first time in Punjab’s history, practical steps are being taken to protect wildlife, with all possible measures being implemented in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Wildlife Punjab wildlife department Illegal wildlife trade public transport vehicles

Comments

200 characters

Illegal wildlife trade: Punjab govt intensifies crackdown

SLA welcomed: PM hopes there will be no more loans

Nepra to hear Kapco’s tariff revision plea next month

Discos’ top 300 defaulters: PAC slams PD for disregarding directives

IHC suspends levy on consumption of natural gas/RLNG by CPPs

Teachers: federal cabinet restores 25pc income tax rebate

Jaffar Express resumes operations

Govt to unveil National Minerals Harmonisation Framework on April 8

2.3m bank cards leaked on dark web globally

Customs values on import of lead acid batteries revised

Merger of OSL with and into OIL approved by CCP

Read more stories