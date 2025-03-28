Dar discusses investment project proposals with Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on investment project proposals with Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communications, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, National Coordinator SIFC, federal secretaries for Finance, Petroleum, Interior, Health, Commerce, EAD, National Highways Authority, Communications; AS SIFC, senior officials from MoFA, and other concerned departments. Senior officials briefed the forum on progress across various sectors.

The DPM directed that proposals for investment in infrastructure, petroleum, trade and IT services maybe finalised by April 3, 2025.

The DPM reaffirmed that strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties remains a top priority of the government through robust multi-sector collaboration.

