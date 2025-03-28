US-Pak counter-terrorism dialogue in June

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said that terrorism is an international issue and urged the need for international cooperation to curb the menace.

He said this during a meeting with Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker. State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry, US Political Counselor Zach Harkenrider, and Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, Pakistan-US relations, matters of mutual interest, and bilateral cooperation were discussed in detail. Both sides discussed expanding collaboration in counterterrorism efforts and agreed to hold a Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in June 2025 to address the growing threat of terrorism.

Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express, along with other violent incidents, and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Naqvi assured the US that Pakistan is taking strong action against terrorism and is formulating a comprehensive strategy to address the issue. He also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for recognising Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism.

Additionally, Naqvi stated that Pakistan would fully cooperate with the United States in facilitating the repatriation of illegal immigrants residing in the US. He also highlighted that the upcoming Pakistan-US Caucus meeting will take place on April 30, 2025, in New York.

