AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-28

Italian wine exports to US ‘at standstill’ due to tariff fears

Reuters Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 07:50am

MILAN: Italian wine and spirits exports to the United States are stalling due to the uncertainty over possible tariffs that President Donald Trump could impose in the coming weeks, trade group Federvini said on Wednesday.

Trump has threatened to slap a 200% tariff on wine and other alcohol imports from Europe, as part of a developing trade war also involving steel and aluminium products. The White House is expected to make a major tariff announcement on April 2.

“Our members have received requests from importers to suspend shipments, as no one wants to risk bottles being hit by tariffs once they arrive in the US”, Federvini’s president Micaela Pallini told Reuters. “After an initial front-loading phase, in which companies tried to anticipate shipments, the market is now at a standstill: importers fear they will find themselves with unsellable stock at uncompetitive prices”, she added.

Pallini pointed out that some US restaurants are running out of some bottles, while prices for available stock are increasing.

US tariffs Italian wine exports Federvini

