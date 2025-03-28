AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-28

Trade bodies: DGTO extends membership renewal deadline

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 28 Mar, 2025 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO) has extended deadline of extension in membership of trade bodies till April 20, 2025.

According to a notification, the DGTO has stated that whereas Rule 11(5) of the Trade Organisations Rules, 2013, mandates that the membership of a trade organisation shall be renewable on an annual basis, subject to the fulfillment of prescribed conditions, including payment of the prescribed subscription fee and submission of requisite tax returns within the stipulated time frame, which shall not be later than March31 of the respective year.

However, considering the ongoing month of Ramazan and the challenges faced by trade organisations in ensuring timely compliance, the Regulator of Trade Organisations, in the exercise of powers vested under the Trade Organisations Act, 2013, and in accordance with past practices in exceptional circumstances, deems it expedient and in the public interest to extend the deadline for renewal of membership to facilitate trade organisations and their members.

The notification says that the deadline for renewal of membership of all trade organisations registered under the Trade Organisations Act, 2013, is extended from March 31, 2025 to April 20, 2025.

The DGTO has further clarified that this extension is a one-time facilitation strictly for the year 2025 and shall not be construed as a precedent for any future relaxation, exemption, or amendment of the Trade Organisations Act, 2013 or the Trade Organisations Rules, 2013.

The trade organisations have been advised to ensure compliance within the extended timeframe and to take all necessary measures to facilitate their members accordingly.

