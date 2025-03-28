Engagement, not estrangement

EDITORIAL: Diplomacy is often the art of the possible, but in Pakistan’s case, when it comes to Afghanistan, it is also a necessity. Geography is immutable; for better or worse, Pakistan and Afghanistan share a border that runs over 2,600 kilometers.

The two countries are bound by history, trade, and security concerns that cannot be wished away. This is why the recent flurry of high-level engagements between Islamabad and Kabul is a welcome development, even if the road ahead remains uncertain.

Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, concluded a crucial three-day visit to Kabul, where he engaged in discussions with Afghan authorities on cross-border terrorism, trade, and regional connectivity.

The visit came at a time when relations between the neighbours have been strained, particularly due to the persistent security threat posed by militant groups operating from Afghan soil. In follow-up discussions at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the emphasis remained on sustained dialogue as the only viable way to navigate these complexities.

This approach is prudent. At a time when regional security is in flux, a complete breakdown of communication would serve no one’s interests. The reality is that Pakistan has legitimate grievances.

The rise in cross-border terrorist attacks, particularly those attributed to the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has tested Islamabad’s patience. These concerns are not new; after the Afghan Taliban’s takeover in 2021, they had assured Pakistan and the international community that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorism against any country. That promise has yet to be fully honoured. If Afghanistan wants to be seen as a credible regional actor, it must take visible and verifiable steps to ensure that militant sanctuaries within its territory are dismantled.

Yet, security concerns, while paramount, must not overshadow the economic realities that underpin Pakistan-Afghanistan ties. For all the political turbulence, trade remains a binding force between the two brotherly nations.

The temporary reopening of the Torkham border after a nearly month-long closure was a step in the right direction. However, ad hoc measures will not suffice. Sustainable mechanisms must be put in place to ensure that trade disruptions do not become a recurring pattern.

The planned Joint Coordination Committee meeting, expected before April 15, is an opportunity for both sides to institutionalise trade discussions and prevent knee-jerk border closures that harm economic stability.

There is also a realisation in both capitals that economic cooperation and security are not mutually exclusive; rather, they are two sides of the same coin. Pakistan has a strategic interest in a stable Afghanistan, just as Afghanistan benefits from regional connectivity projects that run through Pakistan.

The upcoming consultations between the two countries’ commerce ministers and the possibility of a high-level visit by Deputy Prime Minister Dar to Kabul after Eid indicate that both sides recognise the economic interdependencies at play.

For these efforts to bear fruit, however, trust must be rebuilt. Pakistan cannot afford to turn a blind eye to security threats emanating from Afghan territory, but it also cannot afford to let estrangement define its policy towards its western neighbour.

The Afghan government, on its part, must prove through action – not just words – that it remains committed to its previous assurance that its soil will not be used against Pakistan. Concrete steps, such as closer intelligence cooperation and stricter border controls, would go a long way in addressing Pakistan’s concerns.

The alternative – continued diplomatic drift and sporadic border skirmishes – serves no one. For all their differences, Pakistan and Afghanistan must find ways to coexist and cooperate.

Dialogue, no matter how frustrating, remains the only viable path forward. Islamabad has rightly kept the doors open for engagement; the onus is now on Kabul to demonstrate that it is willing to reciprocate in good faith.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025