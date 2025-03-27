AIRLINK 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.36%)
BOP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.88%)
FCCL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.15%)
FFL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.08%)
HUBC 146.80 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (1.97%)
HUMNL 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
KOSM 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
MLCF 59.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 233.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.28%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 48.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PPL 191.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-0.96%)
PRL 36.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.98%)
SEARL 98.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TRG 66.25 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.7%)
WAVESAPP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares hit two-week low as automakers decline on Trump’s tariff plans

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 02:02pm

Declines in auto stocks pushed European shares to a two-week low on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced plans to slap 25% import tariffs on all vehicles and foreign-made auto parts from next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1% to hit its lowest point since March 14, as of 0806 GMT.

The benchmark index for Germany, among the biggest auto suppliers of car and car parts to the United States, fell 1.4%.

Shares of Volkswagen, the most vulnerable among German carmakers to tariffs due to its large supply base in Mexico and lack of US production for its Audi and Porsche brands, dropped 3.6%.

European shares end lower as US tariff deadline looms

Chrysler parent Stellantis slumped 6.4%, BMW fell 3.9%, Porsche slid 4.2%, while Volvo Cars and car parts maker Continental shed about 2.5% each.

The STOXX 600 autos sector slumped more than 3.3%, on track to erase all of its gains seen this year.

Car industry stocks ranging from the US to Asia were hit hard as the new levies could increase the cost of an average US vehicle by thousands of dollars, given the intertwined manufacturing operations across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Germany’s economy minister and its auto association slammed the newly announced US tariffs, warning that they would harm both European and US economies, and called for urgent negotiations to avert a spiralling trade war.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares hit two-week low as automakers decline on Trump’s tariff plans

After positive start, KSE-100 ends session on flat note

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal imporvement against US dollar

Huawei to provide 60,000 Pakistanis hi-tech training

At least 5 people killed in gun attack on passenger van in Gwadar

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Trump auto tariffs: President slaps 25% duties on car imports to US

First review of $7bn EFF, and new $1.3bn RSF arrangement: SLA reached; IMF praises performance

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Oil eases as markets take stock of Trump auto tariffs

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Read more stories