AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
European shares end lower as US tariff deadline looms

Reuters Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by technology and healthcare stocks, while investors remained concerned about impending US tariffs set to take effect next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.7% lower, making the index’s fourth decline in five trading sessions.

The healthcare sub-index slipped to two-month lows, hit by losses in heavyweight Novo Nordisk.

The technology component sank about 2%, dragged by a 6.7% fall in Tietoevry after Morgan Stanley downgraded the IT services firm’s stock to “equal weight” from “overweight”.

Energy stocks were among a few bright spots, helped by a more than 1% jump in crude prices.

Still, the STOXX 600 index is on track for its best quarter in two years, primarily on hopes that a historic German fiscal package would spur growth in the region’s largest economy.

The region has also attracted investors looking for value beyond US equities as the Trump Administration’s trade policy fuels US slowdown worries.

“There is concern about the looming tariffs and what could be in store for European manufacturers and exporters. But overall, sentiment towards Europe has turned a corner, and I don’t think we’re seeing a significant reversal,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Earlier this week, global risk sentiment improved as US President Donald Trump signalled a more measured approach to trade policy ahead of the April 2 deadline.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank must be pragmatic and data-driven in setting its interest rates, governing council member Fabio Panetta said in a letter to the Financial Times.

In Britain, finance minister Rachel Reeves cut the government’s plans for spending increases to get back on track towards her fiscal targets, but risks in the world economy could raise the prospect of tax hikes later this year.

Local bond investors cheered lower-than-expected British borrowing plans, with Britain’s 30-year bond yield falling 6 basis points (bps) at 5.306%.

