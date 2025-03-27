AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
NHA projects: Ministry releases Rs56bn, parliamentary panel told

Obaid Abrar Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has released Rs56 billion for the second quarter of this financial year for ongoing projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA), a parliamentary body was informed on Wednesday.

The NHA is executing a total of 105 road projects for the ongoing financial year.

Out of which 15 projects were added recently, whereas 90 projects are old.

Chairman NHA Muhammad Sheheryar Sultan informed Senate Standing Committee on Communications saying that all projects are being actively pursued.

He also hinted that an additional similar amount was expected to be disbursed in the remaining quarters.

He said that these projects are part of a larger national effort with a cumulative cost exceeding Rs240 billion.

Chaired by Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, the committee overall reviewed the progress and future plans for key infrastructure projects of NHA across the country.

A detailed briefing on the progress of the Hyderabad-Sukkur M6 Motorway was provided during the meeting, marking it as one of the key projects currently under development.

In addition, Senator Maulana Abdul Wasay raised concerns over the DI Khan-Kuchlak-Zhob Highway, calling for expedited pace of work on the critical route.

Addressing these concerns, the NHA chairman noted that security challenges were impacting the project’s progress. However, he reassured the committee that this highway remains on the priority list, stressing its importance for regional connectivity.

The meeting also highlighted several major infrastructure projects that are expected to drive growth and connectivity across the country.

The NHA chairman confirmed that, under the instructions of the then prime minister, M-25 and M-28 motorways in Balochistan are now among the top priorities for the government. Additionally, the M-6 Motorway in Sindh and the Dasu Dam section of the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan were confirmed to be on the priority list, ensuring enhanced connectivity in key regions.

The committee also discussed the financial aspect of these projects, with the NHA chairman stating that the Ministry of Finance has been proactive in releasing funds to maintain the momentum of ongoing projects. With the government’s support and the anticipated funds in the coming quarters, the completion of these strategic highways and motorways will play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic development.

Earlier, the calling attention notice regarding the issue of imposition of toll tax without completion of 17km road from Rajarasti to Umerkot despite passage of four years since the construction started in 2021against the scheduled completion time of six months moved by Senator Poonjo Bheel in the Senate sitting held in February this year, was taken up and resolved.

The NHA assured the committee after deliberations that the toll plaza will be removed.

The meeting was attended by senators, Jam Saifullah Khan, Saifullah Abro, Dost Ali Jeesar, Abdul Wasay, Asad Qasim, Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mahsood, Chairman NHA Sultan, and other officials of the NHA and the Ministry of Communications attended the committee.

