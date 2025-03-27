Morocco to extend wheat import subsidies to year-end

PARIS: Morocco will extend its current subsidy programme for soft wheat imports until December 31, state grains agency ONICL said on Monday, indicating the drought-affected country will need to import throughout the year.

Citing a decision by Morocco’s finance and agriculture ministries, ONICL said in a statement on its website that the new round of subsidies for importers would run from May 1 to December 31, with details to be announced subsequently. The authorities had previously announced a subsidy programme running up to the end of April.

The continuation of the programme for the whole of 2025 suggests the upcoming harvest will be insufficient to replenish supply. In the past, Morocco shut its market to imports at times during good crop years to protect domestic supply.