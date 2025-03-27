AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-03-27

Australia unveils tax cuts in pre-election budget

AFP Published 27 Mar, 2025 05:23am

CANBERRA: Australia’s left-leaning government will cut income tax, slash student debt and hasten defence spending under an annual budget released Tuesday, courting voters as it readies to fight a tight general election.

The Labor government — due to announce the election date by the end of the week — booked a spending deficit of US$17 billion as it unveiled a swag of surprise tax cuts and pre-poll sweeteners.

It pledged to overhaul the country’s creaking military, and set aside almost US$2 billion to catalyse a homegrown “green” metals industry.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Australia would fortify its economy against damaging US tariffs and a “volatile” global economy.

“Our best defence against global pressures is a stronger economy,” he said.

“It’s clear that the rules that underpinned global economic engagement for more than 40 years are being rewritten.

“This budget is our plan for a new generation of prosperity in a new world of uncertainty.”

Big ticket budget items included wiping 20 percent off all university student loans, which typically run into tens of thousands of dollars.

More than US$1 billion was earmarked for public hospitals, and a series of modest tax cuts have been planned for some of the country’s lowest earners.

The government also announced a two-year freeze on excise taxes for draught beer — a measure sure to be popular in one of the world’s heaviest drinking nations.

Another budget centrepiece was US$1.9 billion to seed the growth of Australia’s “green” metals industry.

Steel and aluminium production typically relies on polluting coal-fired power but Australia and other countries are seeking to power these factories with renewable electricity, lowering emissions in the process.

This would help Australia become “an indispensable part of the net zero economy”, Chalmers said.

With US tariffs and retaliatory measures starting to bite around the globe, Chalmers announced a new “Buy Australian” marketing campaign targeting domestic consumers.

Australia also used the budget to bring forward around US$600 million in defence spending.

“It means defence funding will grow beyond 2.3 percent of GDP by the early 2030s,” Chalmers said.

Washington has been piling pressure on close allies such as Canberra to pour more money into training, weapons and other military hardware.

Australia is already in the middle of an ambitious programme to re-tool its defence force, stocking up on long-range strike weapons as China flexes its naval might in the region.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is widely tipped to call a general election later this week.

Australia must hold the election by May 17 at the latest.

Recent polls show Albanese’s Labor government locked neck-and-neck with its conservative Liberal party rivals.

australia tax cuts

Comments

200 characters

Australia unveils tax cuts in pre-election budget

1HFY25 direct tax collection rises 29.4pc YoY

Q2 GDP grows 1.73pc

Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply for three months

Revised IPP deals: PD anticipates Rs3.5trn savings over 3-20 years

Hydel reduction forecast: Nepra seeks generation plan from PD

Cabinet halts additional tax on solar power users

Budget FY26: FBR examining proposals of CMOs

Professionals: SECP launches mandatory certification requirements

PCA South uncovers Rs215m tax revenue fraud

SHC verdict on co-location services: SC issues notices on SRB pleas

Read more stories