BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 26, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 26, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 117,772.31
High: 118,220.88
Low: 117,178.23
Net Change: 1139.14
Volume (000): 231,393
Value (000): 32,350,050
Makt Cap (000) 3,550,692,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,689.31
NET CH (+) 146.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,203.69
NET CH (+) 74.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 31,002.14
NET CH (+) 478.41
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,292.73
NET CH (+) 272.11
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,639.29
NET CH (-) 282.66
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,153.50
NET CH (-) 21.99
------------------------------------
As on: 26-March-2025
====================================
Comments