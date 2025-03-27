KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 26, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 117,772.31 High: 118,220.88 Low: 117,178.23 Net Change: 1139.14 Volume (000): 231,393 Value (000): 32,350,050 Makt Cap (000) 3,550,692,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,689.31 NET CH (+) 146.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,203.69 NET CH (+) 74.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 31,002.14 NET CH (+) 478.41 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,292.73 NET CH (+) 272.11 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,639.29 NET CH (-) 282.66 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,153.50 NET CH (-) 21.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-March-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

