AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan rubber futures edge up on softer yen, off-season supply outlook

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 03:04pm

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ticked up on Wednesday, buoyed by a weakening yen and off-season supply concerns, though looming U.S. tariffs curbed gains.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery closed up 1.2 yen, or 0.34%, at 355.8 yen ($2.4) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery fell 230 yuan, or 1.34%, to 16,905 yuan ($2,327) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE slipped 140 yuan, or 1.03%, to 13,485 yuan ($1,856) per ton.

The dollar floated to 150.55 yen in the Asia session after briefly crossing below 150 yen.

A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of potential crop damage, with outbreaks of summer storms possible from March 29 to April 1.

Japanese rubber futures rise for third day on weaker yen, supply outlook

Production areas in Vietnam and Thailand have still suspended harvesting, broker Hexun Futures said.

Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September.

In top consumer China, semi-steel tire companies who had reduced their loads resumed normal levels of production this week, driving an increase in capacity utilisation rates, Hexun said in a separate note.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday automobile tariffs are coming soon, even as he indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for April delivery last traded at 195.4 U.S. cents per kg, down 1.6%.

rubber Japanese rubber rubber price

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures edge up on softer yen, off-season supply outlook

Pakistan’s GDP grows 1.73% in Oct-Dec

Rupee records marginal improvement against the US dollar

PSX soars, KSE-100 surge over 1,100 points on IMF staff-level deal

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 likely to be on March 31: Suparco

IMF agreement brings relief, but economic challenges persist, say experts

Gold prices hold steady in Pakistan for second day at Rs317,800

Aurangzeb pushes for debt relief, fair trade at Boao Forum

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Oil near three-week high on supply risks, US stocks drop

Read more stories