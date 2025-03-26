Japan’s Nikkei rises as Trump signals flexibility in new US tariffs

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as investors held on to hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump may approach tariffs with more flexibility than previously anticipated while announcing more reciprocal levies next week.

The Nikkei was up 0.3% to 37,890.15 by the midday break, putting it on track for a second consecutive day of gains. It rose about 1% earlier in the day to touch a one-month intraday high.

The broader Topix gained 0.2% to 2,802.54.

Market players were leaning into a more optimistic view after Trump said on Monday automobile tariffs were coming soon but indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed next week and that some countries may get breaks.

All three of Wall Street’s main stock indexes ended higher on Tuesday, albeit by small amounts, in a boost to investor sentiment.

The direction of equities largely depends on U.S. tariff policies, but Rakuten Securities’ chief strategist Masayuki Kubota sees the Trump administration taking a more measured approach to avoid a recession in the U.S. and global economy.

“There may be some shock in the market when various announcements are made in April, but I think that this will present a good buying opportunity.”

Semiconductor-related shares edged higher to support the overall Nikkei index, with chip-making equipment major Tokyo Electron rising 1.4% and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group gaining 0.2%.

A stronger yen, trading at 150.15 per U.S. dollar, weighed on Toyota Motor and other Japanese automakers. Toyota slid 0.6% and Honda Motor declined 1.2%.

Nintendo surged 5% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei, while fellow gaming company Konami Group climbed 1.3%.

Entertainment conglomerate Sony Group added 2.2%.

Among other major shares, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing jumped 1.1%.