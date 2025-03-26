AIRLINK 177.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.32%)
BOP 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
FCCL 46.15 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.69%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
HUBC 143.90 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.5%)
HUMNL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.65%)
OGDC 233.00 Increased By ▲ 8.81 (3.93%)
PACE 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 47.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.42%)
PIAHCLA 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
PPL 189.10 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.95%)
PRL 37.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1%)
PTC 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.89%)
SEARL 99.81 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.43%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
SYM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
TRG 66.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,597 Increased By 161.7 (1.3%)
BR30 39,095 Increased By 510.9 (1.32%)
KSE100 118,093 Increased By 1459.3 (1.25%)
KSE30 36,382 Increased By 560.1 (1.56%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei rises as Trump signals flexibility in new US tariffs

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 10:34am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday as investors held on to hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump may approach tariffs with more flexibility than previously anticipated while announcing more reciprocal levies next week.

The Nikkei was up 0.3% to 37,890.15 by the midday break, putting it on track for a second consecutive day of gains. It rose about 1% earlier in the day to touch a one-month intraday high.

The broader Topix gained 0.2% to 2,802.54.

Market players were leaning into a more optimistic view after Trump said on Monday automobile tariffs were coming soon but indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed next week and that some countries may get breaks.

All three of Wall Street’s main stock indexes ended higher on Tuesday, albeit by small amounts, in a boost to investor sentiment.

The direction of equities largely depends on U.S. tariff policies, but Rakuten Securities’ chief strategist Masayuki Kubota sees the Trump administration taking a more measured approach to avoid a recession in the U.S. and global economy.

Nikkei snaps losing streak as tariff jitters ease

“There may be some shock in the market when various announcements are made in April, but I think that this will present a good buying opportunity.”

Semiconductor-related shares edged higher to support the overall Nikkei index, with chip-making equipment major Tokyo Electron rising 1.4% and AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group gaining 0.2%.

A stronger yen, trading at 150.15 per U.S. dollar, weighed on Toyota Motor and other Japanese automakers. Toyota slid 0.6% and Honda Motor declined 1.2%.

Nintendo surged 5% to become the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei, while fellow gaming company Konami Group climbed 1.3%.

Entertainment conglomerate Sony Group added 2.2%.

Among other major shares, Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing jumped 1.1%.

Nikkei Nikkei index Japan’s Nikkei share Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei rises as Trump signals flexibility in new US tariffs

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points on IMF staff-level deal

Ecnec approves 13 key projects worth Rs1.275trn

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Finance Division outlook: YoY LSM slump shows underlying weaknesses

Oil near three-week high on supply fears, U.S. stocks drop

Metal sector in EFS: NA body for holding Mar 7 SRO in abeyance

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Discos sell-off: FAs speak of private sector participation

CCoP clears PIACL divestment with management stake

First-ever ‘EU-Pak Business Forum’ to be held on May 14th

Read more stories