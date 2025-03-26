AIRLINK 176.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
BOP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.04%)
FFL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 28.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
HUBC 141.78 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
MLCF 58.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.7%)
OGDC 224.19 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (2.76%)
PACE 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PAEL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
PPL 185.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.53%)
PRL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.62%)
SEARL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
SYM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.15%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
TRG 66.14 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-5.78%)
WAVESAPP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,435 Increased By 81.3 (0.66%)
BR30 38,584 Increased By 460.3 (1.21%)
KSE100 116,633 Increased By 193.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,822 Increased By 118.6 (0.33%)
Markets Print 2025-03-26

Nikkei snaps losing streak as tariff jitters ease

Reuters Published 26 Mar, 2025 05:25am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, as indications that impending US tariffs may be more measured than previously feared injected fresh optimism into the markets, though ongoing uncertainty capped the gains.

The Nikkei closed 0.5% higher at 37,780.54. Earlier in the session, the index climbed more than 1% and briefly reclaimed the crucial 38,000-point level.

The broader Topix touched an eight-month peak of 2,818.36, and finished 0.2% higher at 2,797.52.

Japanese equities took their cues from all three major US stock indexes finishing sharply higher on Monday after investors took the latest comments from US President Donald Trump as a sign of flexibility on the tariff blitz that has rocked markets.

While the broad gains across US stock indexes reassured investors, it remained uncertain how long the optimism will last, according to Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

“There are still many unknowns, like what specific tariffs will be announced on April 2, and we won’t know until next week,” said Ichikawa.

Gains by heavyweight chip-related shares narrowed during afternoon trading, taking some of the momentum out of the Nikkei’s rebound. SoftBank Group edged 0.4% higher and Tokyo Electron added 0.5%.

Shares of Advantest, which counts AI darling Nvidia among its customers, extended losses to end 3.4% lower.

Toyota Motor, up 0.7%, was among Japanese carmakers to get a boost from hopes that US tariffs on auto imports might not be as severe as anticipated.

Exporter-related shares also received support from a weaker yen, with the dollar last trading at 150.55 yen after the Japanese currency depreciated overnight.

Among other major stocks, Uniqlo parent company Fast Retailing gained 0.6%, providing the largest boost to the Nikkei.

Electronic components maker TDK Corp gained 1.8%, and medical equipment maker Terumo climbed 2.5%.

