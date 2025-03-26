Mother of COAS passes away

ISLAMABAD: Mother of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has passed away.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended their condolences on the passing of the mother of COAS General Syed Asim Munir.

In separate statements, they expressed profound sorrow and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences and solidarity with General Munir’s family during this difficult time.

Additionally, President Asif Ali Zardari also shared his deep grief. “We stand with General Syed Asim Munir in his time of loss. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family,” said the president.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani prayed for the departed soul and extended his sympathies to the COAS.

“May Allah Almighty grant patience and strength to General Asim Munir and his family,” he stated.