Leadership roles: Speakers focus on increasing women’s participation

LAHORE: Minister for Minorities, Ramesh Singh Arora, attended the conference titled “She Speaks, She Leads, She Transforms” organized by the Life for Guardian’s Foundation (LGF).

The event also saw the participation of former Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine, MPAs Baba Falbous, Shakeela Javed, Emmanuel Ather and others.

The conference brought together over 200 Christian women professionals from various fields across Punjab to promote leadership, advocacy, and social transformation.

The event also featured prominent religious, political, and civil society leaders, including Bishop Nadeem Kamran (Rt. Rev Bishop of Lahore Diocese, Church of Pakistan) and others.

The discussions focused on increasing women’s participation in leadership roles, expanding their involvement in politics, and driving social change within communities.

Speaking at the conference, Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Minorities, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, “This conference is a wonderful platform for Christian women to share their experiences and take significant steps toward leadership and change.

The Punjab government is committed to empowering women, particularly those from marginalized communities, as women’s voices are the cornerstone of societal progress. We must provide spaces like this one to amplify those voices.“

Former Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine also addressed the audience, saying, “This platform will amplify the voices of Christian women, celebrate their achievements, and inspire future generations to take on leadership roles. We take pride in providing an environment where these women can meet, learn, and share their experiences, ensuring that their voices are heard and their contributions recognized.”

In her address, Ms Mehnaz Javed, CEO of LGF, highlighted the importance of the conference, stressing the need to promote minority rights and empower women in Punjab.

At the end of the conference, Ramesh Singh Arora was presented with a commemorative shield as a token of appreciation for his support and participation.

